Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers head for Carolinas

Posted: Sep 11, 2018 07:45 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 11, 2018 07:45 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Volunteers from the Wisconsin American Red Cross are headed to the Carolinas to help with preparation for Hurricane Florence and recovery from its aftermath.

So far, 13 people in Wisconsin have answered the chapter's call for volunteers. Wisconsin regional CEO Patty Flowers tells WTMJ-TV the volunteers will begin to depart from Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee beginning Tuesday. Flowers says they will be tasked with setting up shelters for those moving to safer territory.

Following the hurricanes and flooding in 2017, more than 350 volunteers from Wisconsin traveled to help. Flowers expects the same to be true this year if Florence continues on its current path.

