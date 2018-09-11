News

Wisconsin receiver due in court for hearing in assault case

MADISON, Wis. - A judge is set to decide whether to bind Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus over for trial in a sexual assault case.

Prosecutors charged Cephus in August with second- and third-degree sexual assault. According to a criminal complaint, Cephus sexually assaulted two drunken women in his Madison apartment in April.

Cephus' attorneys are seeking to dismiss the case, alleging the women weren't drunk.

Cephus is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing, the step where a judge decides whether the case is strong enough to proceed to trial.

Online court records show Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky will preside. She has been a fierce advocate for crime victims, serving as the state Department of Justice's crime victim services office director before she got on the bench.
 

