Wisconsin reaches milestone having recycled 80,000 appliances through energy program

MADISON, wis. - Wisconsin reached a significant recycling milestone Saturday when Richard Wirth recycled his spare refrigerator.

Wirth's fridge became the 80,000th appliance recycled through the Focus on Energy's Appliance Recycling Program since 2013.

In the past five years, the program has recycled appliances from tens of thousands of customers throughout every county in the state.

“Together, [we are] taking old, energy-inefficient refrigerators and freezers off the grid and preventing recyclable materials from entering the Wisconsin waste stream,” said Rachel Holmes, Executive Vice President at ARCA Recycling.

Program officials said they have kept about 11 million pounds of metal and one million pounds of plastic from becoming waste. By removing inefficient appliances, Wisconsin residents have also saved 777 Gigawatt hours of electricity, which is enough to power more than 62,000 homes for a year.