Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study

FreeImages.com/Dani Simmonds

MADISON, Wis. - According to a new study by Joblist.com, Wisconsin has ranked first in the country as the least underpaid state.

The study used the most recent U.S. Current Population Survey, which surveyed Americans on the amount of wages lost by full-time, salaried workers compared to their cost of living.

The study said that the average full-time American worker works 42.6 hours per week, but fewer than two-thirds of their sample get paid overtime. Of all 50 U.S. states, the average full-time worker in Wisconsin is underpaid $914 in overtime pay per year.

Colorado ranked last for worker overtime compensation, underpaying full-time workers $4,867 in overtime pay per year, according to the report.

