Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
MADISON, Wis. - According to a new study by Joblist.com, Wisconsin has ranked first in the country as the least underpaid state.
The study used the most recent U.S. Current Population Survey, which surveyed Americans on the amount of wages lost by full-time, salaried workers compared to their cost of living.
The study said that the average full-time American worker works 42.6 hours per week, but fewer than two-thirds of their sample get paid overtime. Of all 50 U.S. states, the average full-time worker in Wisconsin is underpaid $914 in overtime pay per year.
Colorado ranked last for worker overtime compensation, underpaying full-time workers $4,867 in overtime pay per year, according to the report.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Man points gun at woman while brushing his teeth during road rage incident, police say
Next Story
Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin ranked first as least underpaid state in US in new study
- Man shot and killed brother in hunting-related incident in rural Dodge County, authorities say
- Delays expected on I-39/90 southbound near Beloit
- Dane County Humane Society running $5 cat adoption special
- Police: Man arrested after victim's family confronts him while he was stealing from car
- Monona man arrested on suspicion of sixth OWI