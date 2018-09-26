Wisconsin prosecutor's body identified after Michigan crash
ST. IGNACE, Mich. ( - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a body found last week in Lake Huron in northern Michigan.
Ronald Dague, a Milwaukee-area prosecutor, died in a plane crash on Aug. 31. The Mackinac County sheriff says dental records helped confirm the identity.
The 64-year-old Dague was an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, for 26 years. He was the only person aboard a single-engine plane that crashed after departing St. Ignace for Mackinac Island.
