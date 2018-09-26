News

Wisconsin prosecutor's body identified after Michigan crash

Posted: Sep 26, 2018 10:38 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 26, 2018 10:38 AM CDT

ST. IGNACE, Mich. ( - Authorities have confirmed the identity of a body found last week in Lake Huron in northern Michigan.

Ronald Dague, a Milwaukee-area prosecutor, died in a plane crash on Aug. 31. The Mackinac County sheriff says dental records helped confirm the identity.

The 64-year-old Dague was an assistant district attorney in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, for 26 years. He was the only person aboard a single-engine plane that crashed after departing St. Ignace for Mackinac Island.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration