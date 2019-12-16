Wisconsin police warn residents of coyote sightings

KAUKAUNA, Wis. - Kaukauna police are warning residents to be cautious around a coyote that has been seen acting abnormally friendly in recent days.

In a Facebook post, the police department shared a photo of the coyote, saying that despite its inviting looks and calm demeanor, people should not approach it. Police said the coyote looks normal, but it has been acting strangely. When prodded, the coyote left the porch it was found on and went to another area of the yard.

According to the post, the department has tried to deal with the animal multiple times, but its tools are limited. Police said they have contacted the DNR for suggestions.

"Do a quick look around your yard if you live in this area before going in the yard or letting your pet outside," the post reads. "Look especially under overhangs of your house, behind and under patio furniture, and other structures it could lay under or behind."

Police are asking anyone who sees the coyote to call 920-766-6333 so they can get the animal to an area where local companies have more options for how to deal with it.

