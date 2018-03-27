Wisconsin plans to upgrade 911 system to accept texts, pinpoint cellphone locations

MADISON, Wis. - You will soon be able to text or send pictures to 911 in a crisis.

Wisconsin is in the procurement stage of rolling out the NextGen 911 system, which will allow all dispatch centers to get more data from people in an emergency.

"If a citizen sees a crime in progress, they can actually take pictures of it or they can send a video back to the dispatcher. In turn, the dispatcher can send that to the squads that are responding to the scene," said Thomas Czaja, emergency communications director with the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

Czaja said 51 percent of U.S. homes don't have landlines anymore, so most calls to 911 are made from cellphones. The current system only shows dispatchers the tower from which the call is pinging.

"It could be within miles of where the person is," he said.

Did you know it takes longer for first responders to get to you when you call 911 from a cell phone? #Wisconsin will soon upgrade its system to pinpoint your exact location and even receive texts & picture messages 🤳🏽 #news3 pic.twitter.com/u0gXbb0F2O — Amanda Quintana (@AmandaQTV) March 26, 2018

NextGen 911 offers more bandwidth to pinpoint almost exactly where the caller is and connects Wisconsin dispatch centers through a shared network.

It will be offered to all of the 109 dispatch centers, but not required. The centers that opt in will be charged monthly, in addition to the initial cost of equipment.

He said the time saved by the new system will be life-changing, especially in medical emergencies.

Czaja said he spoke to a deaf woman with a medical condition who "had to text five of her friends before she found one that was available to call 911 for her."

He said people who are hard of hearing and people experiencing domestic abuse are just some of the many Wisconsinites who would benefit from the new system.

But a domestic violence advocate said it won't affect a majority of victims, since the crime still has a stigma.

"Fear paralyzes people. If they're too scared to make that phone call, they're not going to text you, let alone send a picture," said Veronica Figueroa, the executive director of UNIDOS Against Domestic Violence and a member of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin's board of directors.

She said, often times, the first thing an abuser takes away is the victim's phone. She also worries that dispatch centers won't properly store the photos and videos they receive.

UNIDOS runs a 24-hour crisis hotline in Spanish. Figueroa said she would rather see the state focus on language access instead of texting.

"It is a real struggle," she said. "If you don't have the capability in your staff to understand what I'm saying, how is that going to help people?"

On many occasions, Figueroa said, Spanish-speaking victims have to call UNIDOS to get them to call 911 and translate.

Czaja said NextGen 911 will not help break down the language barrier. Some dispatch locations have translators, but it is up to the individual dispatch center to make decisions about hiring them.

The most recent state budget included $6.7 million for planning the NextGen 911 upgrade. The state is currently waiting on bids from vendors who can create the system. That cost will be included in the 2019 biennium budget.