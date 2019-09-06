Wisconsin officials warn of beauty product scams through Facebook ads

Photo by Andrea Behling

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns of advertising on Facebook for "The Glamour Place" after there have been nationwide complaints.

According to a release, the national BBB opened a file in April about "The Glamour Place" and started getting a couple dozen inquiries daily, along with complaints, Scam Tracker submissions and more than 30 negative reviews.

Consumers saw ads on Facebook for makeup and beauty products at low prices. After making purchases, products did not arrive and complainants could not reach the company.

The Glamour Place's website has two pages of makeup, brushes and beauty products with slashed prices. The website does not have an address or phone number, and has an email address. BBB has not received responses from emails sent to the email address.

The website was created on Oct. 29, 2018 and has private registration.

“The BBB always recommends that you only do business with companies for which you can verify their existence, especially if answering an ad on social media or purchasing through a website,” said Jim Temmer BBB Serving Wisconsin CEO and president. “Although the pictures and prices may be tempting, it is always pertinent that you do some checking before making any type of payment.”

The Glamour Place has an "F" on BBB, the lowest rating. On the site, BBB says The Glamour Place writes, "Only regular priced items may be refunded, unfortunately sale items cannot be refunded." BBB notes that everything is a sale item.

When it comes to online shopping, BBB suggests thinking before clicking social media or online ads and be wary of too-good-to-be-true deals. They also suggest shopping with a credit card, checking a site's security and protecting personal information.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.