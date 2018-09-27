Wisconsin officials release new rustic roads travel guide

Pixabay user KRiemer

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is releasing a new publication featuring lightly traveled country roads in Wisconsin.

The new travel guide features 120 rustic roads in Wisconsin that can be enjoyed year-round by hikers, bicyclists and motorists.

“While beautiful in all seasons, the rustic roads are a true favorite for fall travel,” Department of Tourism Secretary Stephanie Klett said. “This guide is perfect for travelers who want to get off the beaten path and experience the state’s natural beauty, varied landscape and historic landmarks.”

The rustic roads program started 40 years ago to preserve scenic, lightly traveled county roads. Usually rustic roads range from less than 2 miles to 37 miles with a maximum speed limit of 45 mph.

Brown and yellow signs mark the routes of all officially designated rustic roads.

“The rustic roads program is unique to Wisconsin and offers visitors and residents a great opportunity to explore the state,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said. “The free booklet also provides a checklist so travelers can track their visits to these very popular roads.”

For a free copy of "Wisconsin Rustic Roads," visit TravelWisconsin.com or contact the Department of Tourism at 1-800-432-8747.