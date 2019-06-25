Wisconsin native to be next bishop for Diocese of Madison

MADISON, Wis. - The Diocese of Madison is about to get a new bishop. Donald Hying will be installed Tuesday morning.

Hying, a Wisconsin native, told News 3 Now in an exclusive interview that he couldn't be more thrilled to move back home. He has most recently been the bishop of the Diocese of Gary, Indiana, where he worked for four years.

Now that Hying is in Madison, he said he hopes to build trust. He said he hopes to meet with every priest, every school and every parish. He wants to spend the first year getting to know and listening to as many people as possible.

"A wise nun once told me before I was ordained that every person you are going to meet has a secret sorrow," Hying said. "You listen to those people and forge bonds with them and that's what the communion of the church is about."

Hying grew up in the New Berlin area. He went to Marquette University and attended St. Francis Seminary. He said family in the Madison area was praying for him to move here.

The installation mass for Hying is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Maria Goretti Church on the west side. On Friday, he will celebrate his first ordination mass as bishop.

