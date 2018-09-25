Wisconsin National Guard soldiers return after helping Hurricane Florence relief efforts

Photo courtesy of Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs

MADISON, Wis. - A group of 24 Wisconsin Army National Guard soldiers returned on Friday after a successful mission helping Hurricane Florence relief operations in North Carolina.

The guardsmen, as well as four UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, completed seven missions and nearly 25 hours of flight in supporting local officials in the aftermath of the hurricane.

Their missions included moving 11 nurses from one emergency operations center to another, as well as supporting water rescues and transporting a damage assessment team, according to the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs.

“I think that was one thing that was unexpectedly rewarding was helping the citizens down there indirectly by assisting some of these other organizations that were down there trying to help,” Capt. Robert Hofer, a Madison resident and the officer in charge of the mission, said in a statement.

Gov. Scott Walker authorized Wisconsin's support via an executive order on Sept. 14. A team of Wisconsin National Guard public affairs specialists were deployed to South Carolina on Sunday to help with their relief operations.

More than 7,000 National Guard troops from across the country were on duty to assist during the storm's peak.

“I’m tremendously proud of the dedication and professionalism our Guard members displayed as they responded to the Carolinas in response to Hurricane Florence,” Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar, adjutant general of the Wisconsin National Guard said. “Serving here at home in times of state or national emergency is one of the National Guard’s core missions, and our troops were once again ready to answer the call when needed.”