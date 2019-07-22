Wisconsin National Guard sends troops to Langlade County in wake of severe weather

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Wisconsin Army National Guard helped residents in Langlade County on Monday after severe storms led to damages.

The news release said around two dozen troops delivered water to residents to flush septic services and for other purposes.

Governor Tony Evers' declaration for a state of emergency allowed Major General Don Dunbar to activate the National Guard and help citizens as needed.

"The Wisconsin National Guard is honored to answer the governor's call and support our fellow citizens and communities during this difficult time," Dunbar said.

