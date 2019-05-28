Wisconsin Men's Basketball says Howard Moore is 'up and walking'

ANN ARBOR, MI. - Wisconsin men's basketball assistant coach Howard Moore is making progress in his recovery after a fatal crash Saturday.

According to a post on the Wisconsin Men's Basketball Facebook page, Moore was up and walking at the hospital Monday.

Moore's son, Jerell, was released from the hospital Monday and is being taken care of by family.

According to the Michigan State Police, Moore and his family were driving on Michigan Highway 14 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle head-on. While Moore and his son survived, his wife, Jennifer, his daughter and the family dog died.

