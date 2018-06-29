Wisconsin marine products company purchased in $910M deal
MILWAUKEE - A manufacturing company says it's agreed to pay $910 million for a Wisconsin marine products company that has more than 600 employees.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Brunswick Corporation, the parent of Fond du Lac-based Mercury Marine, is acquiring Power Products' Global Marine and Mobile.
Power Products has operations in the U.S., the Netherlands, New Zealand, China and other countries. The electrical boat equipment company has 630 employees worldwide. It's headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, where it has about 150 employees.
Mercury Marine President John Pfeifer says Power Products will be integrated into Mercury Marine's parts and accessories business, but operations will remain in Menomonee Falls.
Mercury employs about 3,200 people in Fond du Lac and more than 6,000 worldwide.
