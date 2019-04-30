Wisconsin man who won $1 million from scratch game plans to use money to help his mom

MADISON, Wis. - An Oak Creek man claimed $1 million Monday after winning the top prize for the Magnificent Millions scratch game.

Brian Duff bought his $30 ticket at Gary's Beer and Liquor on Howell Avenue in Oak Creek on his day off from work. The next day he worked two jobs and was up for nearly 24 hours before he drove to Madison to collect his winnings.

Wisconsin Lottery officials said Duff was emotional when he picked up the prize. He said he plans to use the money to help his mother.

The odds of winning one of the two $1 million Magnificent Millions top prizes is one in 160,000, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

Duff's win marked the final top prize claim for the game. The Wisconsin Lottery will not supply additional stock to retailers, though they may choose to continue selling their remaining stock or return it. Game end for Magnificent Millions will be July 13, starting a 180-day prize claim period.

