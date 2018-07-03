Wisconsin man sentenced to 7 years in prison on child porn charges

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 2 men sentenced in connection to Waunakee robbery

MADISON, Wis. - A Douglas County man will serve seven years in federal prison after pleading guilty to receiving child pornography, federal prosecutors said on Monday.

David Tjader, 44, was sentenced by Judge William Conley in Madison on Monday. Tjader pleaded guilty on March 20.

In 2014, agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation were investigating people throughout the United States who were paying people in the Philippines to transmit live sexual activity involving children.

Agents had found about 2,000 Yahoo messages between Tjader and a woman in the Philippines.

In these exchanges, Tjader requested videos and images of children ranging from newborns to 13 years old, "referenced torturing little girls, and talked about raping and killing girls," according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Although there was no proof that the requested images and videos were created at the suspect's request, Conley found the messages disturbing and troubling.