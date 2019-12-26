Wisconsin man hurt by Christmas Eve firework in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Authorities in central Minnesota say a Wisconsin man was hurt when a firework went off near his face on Christmas Eve.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a medical emergency in Collegeville Township around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel Rothstein of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when a firework went off near his face.
The firework injured Rothstein's face. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Local libraries working to eliminate language barriers for Dream Bus
- Missing Poynette man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
- Rose Bowl gear 'flying off the shelves'
- Madison school district announces finalists for superintendent position
- Family grieves loss of 10-year-old boy to abuse 5 years after seeking custody
- Chicago man struck by train in suburban Milwaukee dies