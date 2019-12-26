Wisconsin man hurt by Christmas Eve firework in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - Authorities in central Minnesota say a Wisconsin man was hurt when a firework went off near his face on Christmas Eve.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called to a medical emergency in Collegeville Township around 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say 41-year-old Daniel Rothstein of Dane, Wisconsin, was lighting fireworks when a firework went off near his face.

The firework injured Rothstein's face. He was taken to a hospital to be treated.

