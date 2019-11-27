LIVE NOW

Wisconsin man gets life in wife's death; body never found

Posted: Nov 26, 2019 07:11 PM CST

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:11 PM CST

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Stevens Point man to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife and hiding her copse.

Last month a jury in Portage County found Jason Sypher guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

Krista Sypher disappeared on March 13, 2017. Her body has never been found.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the sentence ensures that Sypher "will be incarcerated for a long time, if not for the rest of his life."

According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence. Surveillance cameras showed Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon garbage bags from a Menards the day his wife vanished.

