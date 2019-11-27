Wisconsin man gets life in wife's death; body never found
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Stevens Point man to life in prison after he was convicted of killing his wife and hiding her copse.
Last month a jury in Portage County found Jason Sypher guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.
Krista Sypher disappeared on March 13, 2017. Her body has never been found.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the sentence ensures that Sypher "will be incarcerated for a long time, if not for the rest of his life."
According to a criminal complaint, the couple had a rocky marriage marked by domestic violence. Surveillance cameras showed Jason Sypher buying 39-gallon garbage bags from a Menards the day his wife vanished.
