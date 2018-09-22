Wisconsin man creating app to help disabled people travel
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - A 23-year-old Wisconsin man with cerebral palsy who uses a wheelchair is creating an app he hopes will make traveling more accessible for those with disabilities.
The Leader-Telegram reports that Gabriel Schlieve spent several weeks in Swaziland developing the "Rebel Traveler's Guide to the World" app through the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders Reciprocal Exchange. The program aims to address global and local community challenges.
Schlieve says he plans to first start adding accessibility information about Eau Claire, the Twin Cities and Chicago. He says groups in Swaziland are also continuing to collect data.
Schlieve says he first got the idea for app in 2005 after facing many accessibility issues while traveling. He says he regularly has problems finding information in guidebooks or online about accessibility.
