WASHINGTON -- An eastern Wisconsin man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer more than two and a half years ago during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate, faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.
According to a criminal complaint, video shows Cattani grabbing a police officer's face shield outside the Capitol before pulling it up and down as the officer's head jerked around. Cattani then pushed his way into the Capitol, where he remained for 18 minutes.
The complaint alleges Cattani, while speaking to law enforcement officers on Nov. 1, 2021, admitted to entering the Capitol during the riot.
Cattani made an initial court appearance in the Eastern District of Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. He was released on his own recognizance ahead of a virtual court appearance in a Washington, D.C., courtroom on Sept. 19, records show.
Cattani is the tenth person arrested in Wisconsin on charges related to the deadly unrest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, which saw supporters of then-President Donald Trump storm the building in an attempt to prevent the certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
In total, more than 1,100 people have been charged in connection with the riot.
