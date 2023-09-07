Joseph Cattani

WASHINGTON -- An eastern Wisconsin man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a law enforcement officer more than two and a half years ago during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate, faces felony charges of civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, as well as multiple misdemeanor counts, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia said in a news release.