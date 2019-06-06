News

Wisconsin legislature passes 'born alive' bill

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:38 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:17 PM CDT

Wisconsin legislature passes 'born alive' bill

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature Wednesday passed one of four controversial anti-abortion bills . 

The so-called born alive bill was passed during a 17-14 vote Wednesday morning.  

 

 

Touted by President Donald Trump, the bill would require doctors to care for babies that survive an abortion or face felony charges and up to life in prison.

 

 

The Assembly passed the bill and three others last month. They were up for final approval Wednesday in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

None will become law once Evers follows through on his veto promise.

The votes come as anti-abortion politicians and activists feel emboldened by the addition of conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They hope to ignite legal fights and eventually overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.
 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration