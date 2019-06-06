Wisconsin legislature passes 'born alive' bill

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature Wednesday passed one of four controversial anti-abortion bills .

The so-called born alive bill was passed during a 17-14 vote Wednesday morning.

Debate on the "born alive" bill was brief. @SenatorRoth "this bill is not anti-abortion, this is anti murder." @SenShilling "this is the same smokescreen...just to push abortion out of reach." #news3now — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 5, 2019

Touted by President Donald Trump, the bill would require doctors to care for babies that survive an abortion or face felony charges and up to life in prison.

After roll call requested, vote on the "born alive" bill was 17-14. Will now go to @GovEvers, who has said he'll veto the measure. #news3now https://t.co/KYFUTQ4YgZ — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 5, 2019

The Assembly passed the bill and three others last month. They were up for final approval Wednesday in the Senate, where Republicans hold a 19-14 majority.

None will become law once Evers follows through on his veto promise.

The votes come as anti-abortion politicians and activists feel emboldened by the addition of conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.

They hope to ignite legal fights and eventually overturn the landmark 1973 decision Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.