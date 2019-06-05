Wisconsin Legislature passes 4 abortion bills

Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis, - Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Senate has passed four abortion bills, sending them to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

The newly elected Evers has vowed to veto the measures that the state Assembly passed last month. Republicans do not have enough votes to override the promised vetoes.

One bill addresses the extremely rare occurrence in which a baby is born alive during an abortion attempt. It would impose criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care to such babies.

Republican Senate President Roger Roth says no one should object to saving the lives of children born alive, no matter the circumstance. Democrats say existing laws already cover the situation.

The votes come as anti-abortion politicians and activists feel emboldened by the addition of conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court.



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.