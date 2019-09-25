Wisconsin lawmakers react to news of impeachment inquiry

MADISON, Wis. - After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump's actions Tuesday afternoon, Wisconsin lawmakers are reacting to the news.

It comes after a whistleblower complaint contending that the president pressured Ukraine into investigating the Biden family in a phone call by threatening to withhold aid. Trump said he will release the transcript of the call.

Democratic Rep. Mark Pocan said in a prepared statement: "The president not only broke the law by asking a foreign government to attack a political opponent, threatening foreign aid in the process -- but this time he admitted to his actions. These actions are a clear signal to people across the country, the president has violated his oath of office and the time is long overdue for Congress to act on impeachment now."

State Rep. Adam Neylon, a Republican, told News 3 he believes both parties should be working on addressing national challenges such as infrastructure repair rather than trying to remove the president from office.

"I look forward to reading those transcripts, and I don't think he would be as forthcoming with those transcripts if he did think it was a smoking gun," Neylon said. "I think there's a lot there that proves that this is a continued witch hunt and that it is more politically motivated than it is about the rule of law."

Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, posted on Facebook Tuesday evening, saying she believes "the House is taking appropriate action in response to the Trump administration's refusal to follow the law and provide this whistleblower complaint and Inspector General report to Congress."

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, Republican Senator Ron Johnson had not put out a statement or message on social media.

Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore signaled her support Tuesday night, writing in a statement shared on Facebook and Twitter that the findings of the Mueller report were "deeply troubling" and "Trump's call pushing Ukraine's president to investigate his political opponent is the latest example of Trump's corruption."

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes used the opportunity to remind people to vote, tweeting, "While the whole impeachment inquiry is going on, make sure you're ready to vote in the next election. Happy #NationalVoterRegistrationDay."

Happy #NationalVoterRegistrationDay https://t.co/rm3IzrRQzf — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) September 24, 2019

Gov. Tony Evers didn't take a position on whether Trump should be impeached, saying "I don't make any decisions on impeachment."

He said he is concerned about things that "kind of take us off the rail as far as moving forward," and said, "We have to find a way to move forward as a nation, and so hopefully, there will be some resolution soon."



