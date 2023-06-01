Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ legislative caucus plans to begin the process of removing a provision in the state's Constitution that defines marriage as being solely between one man and one woman.

While same-sex marriages have been legal nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in the Obergefell v. Hodges case, Wisconsin's definition remains on the books but superseded at the federal level.

