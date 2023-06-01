MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ legislative caucus plans to begin the process of removing a provision in the state's Constitution that defines marriage as being solely between one man and one woman.
While same-sex marriages have been legal nationwide since the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 ruling in the Obergefell v. Hodges case, Wisconsin's definition remains on the books but superseded at the federal level.
In the wake of the Supreme Court's decision last summer that overturned the decades-long precedent protecting abortion rights, some state lawmakers are pushing to remove the definition should the country's highest court revert its ruling from eight years ago.
That process, though, would not be a quick one, Sen. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, said.
"The only way to repeal it is for the state Legislature to put a repeal on the ballot and give voters the opportunity to take that language out of our state Constitution," Spreitzer said, "and that's taken on new importance because of the Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs on abortion last year, where some of the justices in the majority there hinted that they also wanted to overrule marriage equality."
A constitutional amendment must pass two consecutive sessions of the state Legislature, before going to the people as a referendum vote — a process which likely takes a minimum of 2-3 years.
