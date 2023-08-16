Wednesday morning, Madison and Dane County leaders joined other climate activists to celebrate the first anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act.

MADISON, Wis. -- State and local leaders on Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of President Joe Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act by highlighting the legislation's impacts on the environment and the health care industry.

During an event outside the Capitol Wednesday morning, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Joe Parisi, Rep. Mark Pocan and representatives from numerous climate advocacy groups touted the programs providing funding to local communities and residents to help reduce prescription drug costs and provide savings to those making energy efficient upgrades to their homes.