MADISON, Wis. -- State and local leaders on Wednesday marked the one year anniversary of President Joe Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act by highlighting the legislation's impacts on the environment and the health care industry.
During an event outside the Capitol Wednesday morning, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Joe Parisi, Rep. Mark Pocan and representatives from numerous climate advocacy groups touted the programs providing funding to local communities and residents to help reduce prescription drug costs and provide savings to those making energy efficient upgrades to their homes.
"This bill is focused on growing the middle class, on creating jobs, on lowering costs for families and on investing in the green economy, and you know what? In just one year, it's working. It's working," she said. "It's saving people money on prescription drugs and health insurance, it's saving people money on electric vehicles, on new appliances, on solar panels, and it's investing in manufacturing... right here in Wisconsin."
During a virtual event Wednesday afternoon, Ben Wikler, the chair of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said the legislation "represents the triumph of a presidency that builds, that actually does things to bring down costs and make sure there are great new jobs coming to Wisconsin families."
"This law is doing exactly what it intended to do," he added.
As Biden visited Milwaukee Tuesday to tout his economic plans, Republican Rep. Bryan Steil took aim at the Inflation Reduction Act, writing on social media that "everyone is paying more for their everyday needs after the Inflation Reduction Act passed."
Bidenomics isn't working. Wisconsin families are spending $709 more every month than they did two years ago. President Biden’s visit today is just a reminder that everyone is paying more for their everyday needs after the Inflation Reduction Act passed.