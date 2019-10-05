Wisconsin law enforcement recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

WATERTOWN, Wis. - Wisconsin law enforcement officers are recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month by decking out their squad cars and uniforms in pink to raise awareness and show support for their community members who have the illness.

It's all part of Justice for a Cure, an organization started by former Dane County Deputy Joan Kamholz, a breast cancer survivor.

Friday's kickoff event was hosted in Monona.

Monona Police Chief Walter Ostrenga is encouraging people to donate to research efforts.

"We have the power. If we can put a person on the moon and do all these technological things, why can't we solve this, why can't we cure this?" Ostrenga said. "So just donate as much as you can. Give your prayers to people who are in need and suffering."

Money raised goes to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Research Center and the Mayo Cancer Research Center in Rochester.

Anyone who would like to help can go to justiceforacure.org.

