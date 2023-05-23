Call for Action phone scam dialer generic

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin has joined in a suit brought by attorneys general from across the nation against a telecom company accused of sending illegal robocalls.

Attorney General Josh Kaul announced the suit against Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lansky and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves on Tuesday, accusing the company of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule, and various other state and federal telemarketing and consumer laws.