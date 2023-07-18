MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin joined a nationwide effort Tuesday to crack down on illegal scam calls, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced.
Kaul, and attorneys general from 49 other states and the District of Columbia, launched "Operation Stop Scam Calls." The joint operation is being done in partnership with the Federal Trade Commission and Wisconsin Department of Trade, Agriculture and Consumer Protection.
"Telemarketing consistently ranks among our top consumer complaint categories every year," DATCP Secretary Randy Romanski said. "Fewer scam calls means fewer scam victims."
Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said the operation will target telemarketers, their employers and groups that collect and provide consumers' phone numbers to robocallers. The crackdown will also go after VoIP service providers who officials allege are responsible for facilitating billions of robocalls every year.
"Attorneys General across the country, the Federal Trade Commission, and our partners at DATCP are unified about the need to combat illegal telemarketing calls," Kaul said. "We will continue working collaboratively to protect consumers from scams and widespread annoyance."
Kaul is suing Michael D. Lansky, LLC, which operates as Avid Telecom, its owner Michael Lanksy and its vice president Stacey S. Reeves as part of the operation.
The suit alleges Avid Telecom initiated and facilitated billions of illegal robocalls and violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule and other federal and state laws.
The Federal Communications Commission issued a cease-and-desist to Avid Telecom earlier this month, alleging they transmitted illegal robocalls .
