Wisconsin-Iowa ferry service closes for the season
CASSVILLE, Wis. - A Mississippi River ferry service connecting northeast Iowa with southwest Wisconsin has closed for the season.
The Pride of Cassville Car Ferry service posted Tuesday on its Facebook page that it was closing because of the continued high water. The Telegraph Herald reports that the ferry usually ends the service in late October.
The ferry runs from Cassville, Wisconsin, to a landing east of Millville, Iowa.
It was a short season for the ferry. It didn't open until June 28, about two months past its normal opening in early May, and the high water frequently interrupted service.
Heavier than normal snowmelt in the late winter and frequent and heavy rains through the spring led to flooding that approached record levels in several towns along the Mississippi.
