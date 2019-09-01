Wisconsin Humane Society brings in 33 cats from Florida in response to Hurricane Dorian
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Humane Society brought in 33 cats that were evacuated from Florida ahead of Hurricane Dorian on Saturday.
According to a post from the Wisconsin Humane Society Facebook page, the cats were already at the shelter in search of new homes. Their departures made it so the shelter could more easily support any pets displaced by the storm.
The post said some of the cats will be available to adopt as soon as Sunday, with others needing further treatment before being adopted.
For those interested in helping with rescue efforts, click here to make a donation for medical treatments and other costs.
Those who would like to become a foster parent or adopt one of the cats can go to https://www.wihumane.org/.
