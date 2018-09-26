Wisconsin humane societies receive dogs displaced by Hurricane Florence
Seven dogs arrived to Green County
MONROE, Wis. - Seven dogs displaced by Hurricane Florence arrived at the Green County Humane Society this week.
According to a Facebook post, GCHS coordinated with the Humane Society of the United States and the Humane Animal Welfare Society in Waukesha County to take in these dogs.
The dogs were cleared from a shelter in Greenville, South Carolina in anticipation of a large amount of displaced animals that will be arriving at eastern seaboard shelters in the next couple weeks.
The dogs will be available for adoption starting Sept. 28 if medically cleared.
