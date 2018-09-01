Wisconsin home to wacky Guinness World Records

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

APPLETON, Wis. - The nearly 50 still-standing Guinness World Records in Wisconsin have included some unusual accomplishments from gravy chugging to fire-eating.

The Post Crescent reports that Wisconsin has been the site of 15 wacky record-breaking achievements officially recognized by the Guinness World Records. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin in Madison in August prepared the largest-ever cheese platter. It weighed more than 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms).

Steven Ruppel had the fastest time to drink 1 liter of gravy in Wausau this April. It took him a minute and 12 seconds.

Canadian fire-eater Brant Matthews extinguished the most torches by fire-eating in one minute at the Wisconsin State Fair a month ago.

Fond du Lac resident Don Gorske set a record for the most Big Macs consumed. He crossed the 30,000 threshold in May.