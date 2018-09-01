Wisconsin home to wacky Guinness World Records

News

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 10:24 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 10:24 AM CDT

APPLETON, Wis. - The nearly 50 still-standing Guinness World Records in Wisconsin have included some unusual accomplishments from gravy chugging to fire-eating.

The Post Crescent reports that Wisconsin has been the site of 15 wacky record-breaking achievements officially recognized by the Guinness World Records. The Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin in Madison in August prepared the largest-ever cheese platter. It weighed more than 4,400 pounds (1,996 kilograms).

Steven Ruppel had the fastest time to drink 1 liter of gravy in Wausau this April. It took him a minute and 12 seconds.

Canadian fire-eater Brant Matthews extinguished the most torches by fire-eating in one minute at the Wisconsin State Fair a month ago.

Fond du Lac resident Don Gorske set a record for the most Big Macs consumed. He crossed the 30,000 threshold in May.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


