Wisconsin Highway 59 ramp to I-39/90 is closing for three weeks

Posted: Jul 02, 2018 07:22 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Highway 59 ramp onto I-39/90 southbound will be under construction and will close for approximately three weeks starting July 9, officials said on Monday. 

All other ramps at the WI-59 interchange near Edgerton and Newville will remain open, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 

The signed detour route involves taking I-39/90 northbound to the US-51 interchange, Exit 160, to turn around and travel south on the interstate. 

 

