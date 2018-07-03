Wisconsin Highway 59 ramp to I-39/90 is closing for three weeks
MADISON, Wis. - The Highway 59 ramp onto I-39/90 southbound will be under construction and will close for approximately three weeks starting July 9, officials said on Monday.
All other ramps at the WI-59 interchange near Edgerton and Newville will remain open, according to a news release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
The signed detour route involves taking I-39/90 northbound to the US-51 interchange, Exit 160, to turn around and travel south on the interstate.
