Wisconsin Guard leader to make changes after assault probe

Wisconsin National Guard

MADISON, Wis. - The head of the Wisconsin National Guard says all recommendations made following an investigation into multiple reports of sexual assault and harassment will be implemented.

Maj. Gen. Don Dunbar says in a statement Monday that he was briefed on results of the investigation on Saturday.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin requested the probe by the National Guard Bureau's Office of Complex Investigations.

Dunbar says his team is in the process of reviewing the report and "we intend to implement all of the recommendations." He says sexual misconduct has no place in the Wisconsin National Guard.

