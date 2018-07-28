Wisconsin group fears Census miscount could cut funding

Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images via CNN A New York Judge in early July allowed a lawsuit challenging the planned inclusion of a citizenship question in the next US Census to move forward amid "strong" evidence the Trump administration acted in bad faith, New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood said in a statement.

MADISON, Wis. - A child advocacy organization is concerned that a projected undercount of children in Wisconsin during the 2020 census could threaten the amount of aid the state receives.

Kids Forward Executive Director Ken Taylor tells Wisconsin Public Radio that young kids and kids of color are most likely to be undercounted.

Bureau Acting Director Ron Jarmin says people can be missed if they're in areas that are harder to count, or if there's a language barrier.

The U.S. Census Bureau says data helps determine the disbursement of $675 billion in federal funds annually.

Taylor says Wisconsin receives about $9 billion of those funds, which are primarily focused on health, foster care and child care.

A George Washington University found that the state loses about $1,500 for every person not counted.

