Gov. Tony Evers speaks during his second inauguration at the state Capitol in Madison Jan. 3, 2023.

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is expected Tuesday to call a special session of the state Legislature to force the Republican-controlled chambers to debate the issue of child care, according to multiple legislative sources.

The move comes after the Democratic governor pushed for expanded child care funding in his state budget, which the Republican-controlled budget writing committee removed this spring.