MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers is expected Tuesday to call a special session of the state Legislature to force the Republican-controlled chambers to debate the issue of child care, according to multiple legislative sources.
The move comes after the Democratic governor pushed for expanded child care funding in his state budget, which the Republican-controlled budget writing committee removed this spring.
The governor’s office would not confirm whether Evers planned to call for the special session on Tuesday. News 3 Now confirmed however, through multiple legislators’ offices that the governor is holding a child care announcement Tuesday, and that it was almost certainly to call for the special session.
Lawmakers are currently not scheduled to return to pass bills until September, but the governor can compel the state Legislature back into session through executive order to debate specific topics.
Evers has called multiple special sessions during his first term, including two last year to repeal the state’s abortion ban. Republicans in the Legislature quickly gaveled-in and gaveled-out both of those sessions without debating any legislation.
Democrats have made child care a significant priority this year, attributing it to helping grow Wisconsin’s workforce.
Evers wanted to allocate $340 million to extend the pandemic-era Child Care Counts program that provides grants to child care providers, beyond the initial federal COVID funds that started the program. He told News 3 Now in July that he was considering a special session to pass child care funds.
"If it comes to that, we'll do that," Evers told reporters regarding a special session, during a stop at a day care center in Montello.
"We do have the money and we can help the places like this stay in business and most importantly provide that background and education that these kids need," he added.
The governor had also called in June for the Legislature’s budget writing committee to approve federal dollars to bolster the program.
The upcoming special session date would be determined by the governor’s executive order, but would likely be when the Legislature returns for a floor period in September.
News 3 Now reached out to Republican legislative leaders in both the Senate and Assembly, but did not immediately hear back.
