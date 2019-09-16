Wisconsin girl receives royal treatment with Make-A-Wish

MIDDLETON, Wis. - A Wisconsin girl's dream came true when she was given the royal treatment by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

When 8-year-old Trinity Boyd, who lives with cystic fibrosis, was given the chance to come up with her dream trip, she dreamed big. Thanks to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin and with help from Make-A-Wish Northeast New York, Boyd, her parents Katrina and Brooks and her 7-year-old sister Felicity got to experience the life of royalty; they saw jousts, met a queen and stayed and feasted in a castle.

"I thought, ‘What is the most fun thing for me that I could think of?' And I came up with this," Boyd said. "It was a vision in my head. … A humongous castle … Very nice ballgowns."

When the family landed in New York, the two sisters went shopping for royal gowns so they were properly dressed for their trip. The next morning, the entire family got a deluxe spa treatment before going on a horse-drawn carriage ride.

Following the carriage ride, the family was treated like royalty at the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo Park. There, they watched jousts, wandered the 16th Century English village, met knights, fairies and a falconer and "Queen Elizabeth," who crowned the sisters.

The trip also included a massive medieval eight-course feast featuring medieval-style entertainment at Highlands Castle — an actual castle — with the Boyd family as honored guests.

"Trinity's wish is one of nearly 7,000 wishes granted in Wisconsin since 1984, and it takes an entire community to help make each of these wishes a reality," Patti Gorsky, president & CEO of Make-A-Wish Wisconsin, said. "Every wish is unique and each wish is a life-changing experience that can improve a child's quality of life and produce better health outcomes."

To finish off the experience, the sisters were treated to their favorite dish — lobster — while sitting on their own royal thrones.

"We are so grateful — so grateful — for Make-A-Wish, who has made this better than I could ever have planned," mom Katrina said. "A special thank you to the people who gifted us things that we didn't even ask for."

