Wisconsin gets $11M in federal funds for bus improvements

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is getting $11.3 million in federal funding to improve public transportation.



Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the funds will go toward four projects intended to replace old buses and improve service for riders throughout the state, especially in rural areas.

Janesville will receive $2 million, the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin will receive $180,000 and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will receive just over $5 million. Appleton will also receive funds.

The Transportation Department will use its funds to purchase buses for rural transit providers. The department is accepting applications until Dec. 13.

The money is part of a more than $366 million grant package the Federal Transit Association recently awarded to more than 100 projects in the U.S. to improve the safety and reliability of bus systems.