News

Wisconsin Football Twitter account lays claim to Upper Peninsula after beating three Michigan teams

By:

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 10:42 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 14, 2019 10:45 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - It's official: The Upper Peninsula belongs to Wisconsin now.

Well, not really. Following the Wisconsin Badgers' shutout against Michigan State on Saturday (and  wins against University of Michigan and Central Michigan University), Wisconsin Football jokingly tweeted to the Upper Peninsula account asking it to hand over the deed to the land.

Surprisingly, Upper Peninsula relented quite easily. It went on to announce name changes to two universities, that marijuana would be illegal again and that "cheese pasties are now a thing."

The "change" comes after the Upper Peninsula Twitter page aired grievances about being labeled as part of Wisconsin in a Mountain Dew ad campaign earlier this year.

 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration