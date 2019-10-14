Wisconsin Football Twitter account lays claim to Upper Peninsula after beating three Michigan teams

MADISON, Wis. - It's official: The Upper Peninsula belongs to Wisconsin now.

Well, not really. Following the Wisconsin Badgers' shutout against Michigan State on Saturday (and wins against University of Michigan and Central Michigan University), Wisconsin Football jokingly tweeted to the Upper Peninsula account asking it to hand over the deed to the land.

Wisconsin 61, Central Michigan 0



Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14



Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0



Send us the deed, @UpperPeninsula — Wisconsin Football (@ BadgerFootball ) October 12, 2019

Surprisingly, Upper Peninsula relented quite easily. It went on to announce name changes to two universities, that marijuana would be illegal again and that "cheese pasties are now a thing."

It’s official, I belong to Wisconsin now. https://t.co/qqdEgyxhkY — Upper Peninsula of Wisconsin (@ UpperPeninsula ) October 13, 2019

The "change" comes after the Upper Peninsula Twitter page aired grievances about being labeled as part of Wisconsin in a Mountain Dew ad campaign earlier this year.

