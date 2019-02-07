Wisconsin football releases 2019 schedule
MADISON, Wis. - We’re just 204 days away from the Wisconsin Badgers' 2019 football season. The Badgers released their schedule for the upcoming season Thursday.
The Badgers’ season will kick off Friday, Aug. 30, on the road against the University of Southern Florida in Tampa, Florida.
You can officially begin counting down the days, Badger fans...— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 7, 2019
A new season begins:
Friday, Aug. 30 in Tampa#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6xUWIhDBi3
Wisconsin will then have a five-game home stretch against Central Michigan, Michigan, Northwestern, Kent State and Michigan State. Wisconsin will then hit the road to take on Illinois and Ohio State. The Badgers will have a bye week Nov. 2 before heading back to Camp Randall to face Iowa. Wisconsin will then travel to Nebraska to take on the Huskers and home to play against Purdue.
The final game of the Badgers' regular season will be at Minnesota as they battle the Gophers for Paul Bunyan’s axe.
