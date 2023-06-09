Cows at Tri Fecta Farms in Fox Lake

Cows at Tri Fecta Farms in Fox Lake. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Dairy farmers in parts of Wisconsin are being forced to dump their milk thanks to issues at multiple processing plants.

In the last few weeks, wastewater issues caused Hastings Creamery in northern Minnesota to close for 30 days, leaving the 45 farms -- many in Wisconsin -- who rely on the facility to process their raw milk without anywhere else to turn.

