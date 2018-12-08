Wisconsin farm groups say trade deal won't have big effect

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin agriculture organizations are applauding President Donald Trump's signing of a revised North American trade pact with the leaders of Canada and Mexico, but agricultural industry members say they don't expect it to have an impact on prices.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Jim Holte tells Wisconsin Public Radio that the new U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement won't be transformative.

John Holevoet is the government affairs director for Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative. He says the agreement will create "a return to the status quo.

Dairy groups say the deal does include protections for the export of some Wisconsin cheeses.

Holevoet says Congress will likely consider the deal in late winter or early spring. Lawmakers from all three countries must approve the agreement before it can take effect.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.