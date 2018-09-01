Wisconsin family determined to shine light on depression

GREEN BAY, Wis. - A Green Bay family is shining a light on depression after losing a relative, who was a community leader and suffered from depression.

WLUK-TV reports that Jim Rivett took his own life on Aug. 23. Now his family is determined to raise awareness and help others cope.

Rivett's brother, John Rivett, says his brother "meant so much to the community and to our lives as well."

Family members say Jim Rivett had been battling depression for the last few years, while trying to help others.

Rivett directed a documentary on the Jackie Nitschke Center, an alcohol and drug rehabilitation center in Green Bay.

He also appeared on CW 14 Focus in 2014 to explain how a chance encounter led to the film.