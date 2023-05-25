MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin energy companies are looking to raise prices next year, some by as much as 14%.
Four Wisconsin utility companies, including Madison Gas and Electric and Alliant Energy, have proposed drastic increases in electricity rates for 2024. MGE has proposed raising rates by 7.3%, while Alliant is looking to charge 14.3% more.
The price increases need to be approved by the Public Service Commission, the regulating body for utility prices in Wisconsin.
"They're based on what the utility actually spent and will spend to operate the utility during the case year," said Kristy Nieto, a division administrator for the Public Service Commission.
The PSC will spend the summer auditing the utility companies and talking to all sides to decide whether to approve the higher rates.
"When the commission is looking at a utility’s financial viability and looking at setting a return for the utility, it’s really about the commission looking at how to set those at a level that will ultimately protect consumers now and into the future," Nieto said.
The price increases are attributed mainly to higher natural gas and coal costs, and investments in renewable energy infrastructure.
Alliant Energy explained the increases in a statement to News 3 Now, saying in part:
"Nobody wants to see their bills go up, including us. However, there are more costs down the road if we do nothing or simply continue ‘business as usual.’ It’s why we’re planning ahead and taking action on behalf of our customers to best manage costs, increase resiliency and build a stronger energy future."
Madison Gas and Electric echoed a similar sentiment in their own statement, saying:
"We are sensitive to any rate impacts on customers, which is why we continue to work hard to contain costs throughout the organization while advancing cleaner energy for the benefit of all customers. We're working to achieve greater sustainability and to manage long-term costs by growing our use of carbon-free, renewable energy, which carries no fuel costs and serves to reduce rate volatility and manage long-term costs into the future."
"It's just, it's kind of a bumpy road on this clean energy transition," said Tom Content, the executive director of the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin. "Now that they've gotten approval to build a lot of new solar projects, that's that's a factor that's driving a lot of a lot of their proposed increase."
Consumer advocates like Content say while they understand the reason for the hike, companies need to find other ways to cut costs for consumers, namely by cutting down on their own profits.
"Customers around the country are overpaying by billions of dollars every year just linked to these profits that are out of whack and too high," Content said. "Our experts analysis shows that our profit rates for our Wisconsin utilities are all higher than the national average."
This year's proposed increases, he said, are higher than usual and will hit consumers, especially those already struggling to get by, hard.
"A 14% increase is a lot for anybody to swallow," Content said. "We're concerned about the size of these increases, because they're just a lot for people to handle. That's why we need to look at options for customers because these are bigger than than we've seen."
He said it's up to the PSC to rein in profits and keep prices reasonable.
"The PSC has to balance those interests between the shareholders and the customers," Content said. "And we think the shareholders have done very, very well, and now we need to make sure that the customers are doing well, too."
