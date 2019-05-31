Wisconsin DOT warns drivers of increased deer activity

Wisconsin DNR

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning drivers of increased deer activity.

While collisions between deer and motor vehicles tend to peak in the fall, June is when drivers are most likely to be injured in a crash with a deer, according to a news release from the state DOT.

Officials said deer activity increases in June as females search for places to give birth and young deer separate from their mothers.

“This time of year, we typically see an increase in vehicle speeds and traffic volumes along with more motorcycles and deer along roadways,” said David Pabst, Director of WisDOT’s Bureau of Transportation Safety. “It’s a recipe for a crash, especially if motorists aren’t being alert.”

More than 500 people were injured in deer crashes and four people were killed last year in Wisconsin. All four of the drivers killed were motorcyclists. There were 20,177 deer crashes in 2018.

