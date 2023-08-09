didion-milling-jarp-1280_1496426532106_6971684_ver1-0.jpg

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the state has reached a settlement with Didion Milling in a lawsuit he filed last year alleging dozens of air pollution law violations.

The suit, which Kaul filed in Columbia County last year, accused the company of violating air pollution control permits at its milling and ethanol production facilities. The complaint alleged more than 30 violations, including those for emissions control, leak detection, inspection and record-keeping, control device monitoring, emissions inventory, and reporting.