The alleged violations were not directly related to the deadly explosion at Didion Milling on May 31, 2017, but the 47-page complaint Kaul compiled with the help of the Wisconsin DNR did note that Didion continues to dispute the $1.8 million in fines OSHA levied against them as a result of safety violations that led to the explosion. To date, Didion still has not paid those fines.
Kaul's office announced Wednesday that they had reached a settlement of $940,000 with Didion, which the company will pay over the course of four years.
"To protect clean air, we must effectively enforce the laws that protect us from air pollution," Kaul said in a statement announcing the settlement. "This substantial proposed settlement will bring accountability for the alleged violations in this case."
The settlement needs to be approved by the Wisconsin State Legislature's Joint Finance Committee before it becomes official. The Wisconsin Department of Justice provided a copy of the memorandum sent to the committee breaking down the $940,000 sum as part of its news release.
In a statement Wednesday evening, Didion said it "has fully cooperated with department officials to resolve this matter."
"While we may not agree on the details of the allegations, the company has agreed to a resolution in the spirit of moving forward," the statement continued. "We reaffirm our commitment to a safe, clean, and healthy environment."
The company remains entangled in several other cases, including litigation over its OSHA fines and a federal criminal case stemming from the explosion that is set for jury selection in early October.
