Wisconsin DOJ creates Division of Forensic Sciences

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has reorganized its resources to create the Division of Forensic Sciences.

The new division was announced Thursday after it was approved by Gov. Tony Evers.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the new division would help further his goal of "rigorous, impartial analysis" in state crime labs.

The labs test evidence submitted by law enforcement officials at no charge and analyze evidence at the request of the defendants. Currently, 180 people work at the state labs in facilities located in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau.

According to a news release, the new division comes at no extra cost and instead uses existing crime labs.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.