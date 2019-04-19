News

Wisconsin DOJ creates Division of Forensic Sciences

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 07:20 PM CDT

The Wisconsin Department of Justice has reorganized its resources to create the Division of Forensic Sciences.

The new division was announced Thursday after it was approved by Gov. Tony Evers. 

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the new division would help further his goal of "rigorous, impartial analysis" in state crime labs. 

The labs test evidence submitted by law enforcement officials at no charge and analyze evidence at the request of the defendants. Currently, 180 people work at the state labs in facilities located in Madison, Milwaukee and Wausau. 

According to a news release, the new division comes at no extra cost and instead uses existing crime labs.    

