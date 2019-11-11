Wisconsin Dog Fair raises funds to help dogs in domestic abuse households

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - In addition to competitions and activities, the Wisconsin Dog Fair, along with the Badger Kennel Club, raised money to give to Sheltering Animals of Abuse Victims on Sunday at the Alliant Energy Center.

SAAV said dogs are at risk in abusive relationships, especially when the victim feels like they can't leave. Funds raised through raffles and vendors go to support SAAV.

At the fair, dogs of all shapes and sizes showed off their special talents. With more than 100 purebreds, dogs competed in activities like agility and rally, or they showed off their best look.

"We try mostly (to give) the community a lot of information about learning about how to deal with dogs," said Joan Mrvicka, co-chair of the Wisconsin Dog Fair. "It's good for people to understand how their dog thinks and (to understand) their needs."

Activities such as agility and rally contests change each year in an effort to diversity what people and their dogs can participate in and see. New this year, was the duck-herding presentation, in which a border collie herded a flock of ducks.

Beyond the competitions, Mrvicka said the fair was meant for the community. She said it's a way for people to see the dogs and learn about what they can do with their own pet.

