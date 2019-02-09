Wisconsin DNR wardens warn snowmobilers after 3 crashes in one night

FITCHBURG, Wis. - Wardens with the Department of Natural Resources of Wisconsin are reminding snowmobilers to be safe after a trail in the state's northeast region saw three crashes in one night.

According to a release from the DNR, wardens worked to save three drivers in Peshtigo last Saturday, two of whom had fallen through ice.

DNR Warden Jake Donar says it's best to avoid ice when possible.

"Traveling down frozen rivers is never a great idea," Donar said. "There's never a way of telling if ice is safe. The only thing really consistent about ice is that it breaks. It's very hard to tell. If we have cold weather, that might be an area that just started to freeze up."

Donar says two of the three crashes involved drivers who were under the influence.

"Anytime you're talking about operating when you've consumed alcohol, it's never a good idea. Whether it's a vehicle, ATV, snowmobile, boat, there's always a safety risk of whatever you're operating," Donar said.

If you suspect someone is operating under the influence, Donar says the best thing to do is call 911.

"If something sticks out, don't be afraid to call," he said.

Donar says it's important to never ride alone and to carry an ice pick and floatation device just in case.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.