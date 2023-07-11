Madison
Deer hunters walk into woods
MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is raising hunting and fishing license fees for people visiting from outside the state.
The increase was announced Tuesday and is part of the state budget signed by Governor Tony Evers last week. This is the first increase in fees for residents or nonresidents in nearly 20 years.
The increase only applies to hunters and anglers who aren't residents of Wisconsin. The new fees are as follows:
Hunting Fees
Annual Small Game: $90
Five-Day Small Game: $60
Deer: $200
Archery and Crossbow: $165
Turkey: $65
Furbearing Animal: $165
Fishing Fees
Individual One-Day: $15
Individual Annual: $55
Individual Four-Day: $29
Individual 15-Day: $33
Family Annual: $70
Family 15-Day: $45
Combination License Fees
Conservation Patron: $620
Sports License (Fishing, Small Game and Deer Gun Hunting): $295
